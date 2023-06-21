During the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs made a bold roster move and gave Patrick Mahomes a new wide receiver. Kadarius Toney joined the AFC West squad and helped them win the Super Bowl LVII. Now that he has received his ring, the player has taken revenge on the New York Giants, his former team, by sending them a very rude message.

Last year, the Chiefs suffered the loss of a crucial offensive player as Tyreek Hill departed to join the Miami Dolphins, leaving Patrick Mahomes without a reliable receiver. Consequently, the team’s front office made the decision to sign a former 1st-round pick to fill the void.

Kadarius Toney was chosen by the Giants as the 20th-overall pick in the 2021 draft. Despite the high expectations surrounding him, the club surprised the entire league by trading the receiver just one year later, a move that proved highly beneficial for the player.

Kadarius Toney uses the middle finger to show off his Super Bowl LVII ring to the Giants

With Tyreek Hill out of the team, the Chiefs wanted to fill his void by signing another wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Fortunately for them, the Giants were interested in trading Kadarius Toney, as he didn’t meet the expectations placed on him as a first-round pick.

The Chiefs traded a 3rd-round and a 6th-round pick for Toney. For many fans, this move was a bargain for Kansas City as they acquired a former 1st-round pick. However, there were doubts surrounding the player and the reasons why New York was parting ways with him.

This move was the best for both the Chiefs and Toney. At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Kansas City won the Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Giants were eliminated in the Divisional round.

For this reason, the receiver expressed his frustration by sending a very rude message to his former team. While receiving his Super Bowl LVII ring, Toney stated that he would wear it on his middle finger, making a gesture of discontent towards the Giants for moving on from him so abruptly.