Giants star throws big shade at the NFL over Shedeur Sanders’ call to the Pro Bowl

The NFL season is nearing its end, with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks set to face off in the Super Bowl. However, some players will have the privilege of competing in the Pro Bowl — among them none other than Shedeur Sanders, whose selection sparked criticism from a key New York Giants player.

In recent years, the event has been the target of criticism, as many have argued that the selections have not been fair to certain players. In this case, Sanders was chosen over Trevor Lawrence, for example, despite the fact that the Jaguars’ QB clearly posted better statistics.

Jermaine Eluemunor, the Giants’ talented tackle, voiced his displeasure over the situation on social media — later echoed by The New York Post — stating that the selection ultimately turned into “a joke,” while also questioning why his teammate Andrew Thomas was not chosen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No hate but the Pro Bowl a joke lol,” Eluemunor tweeted Monday. “AT Top LT in the NFL hasn’t made one yet but if you’re popular you get in. Laughable at this point.”

Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

The Pro Bowl quarterbacks

The 2026 Pro Bowl roster features a mix of elite veterans and rising stars, with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert headlining the AFC alongside rookie sensation Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement

see also Shedeur Sanders receive major update ahead of Pro Bowl amid Browns HC uncertainty

Although Drake Maye was originally selected for the honor, his commitment to leading the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX opened the door for Sanders to make his Pro Bowl debut as an alternate.

Advertisement

In the NFC, the signal-callers are led by Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, and Sam Darnold, with Jared Goff also joining the squad as a replacement for Darnold. This lineup sets the stage for a high-energy flag football showdown as the league’s best gather in the Bay Area.

When and where is the Pro Bowl played?

For the first time ever, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be integrated into Super Bowl week rather than serving as a standalone event on the prior Sunday. The festivities are scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in the heart of San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

Advertisement