Where to watch Pro Bowl 2025 live for free in the USA: 2025 NFL

Catch all the excitement of the 2025 Pro Bowl Games live! Fans in the USA can tune in to watch every moment of the action—be sure to check here for broadcast and streaming options to stay connected to this highly anticipated NFL event.

This year the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl broadcast will feature a fresh lineup of events. NFL stars will showcase their talents in skills challenges, mini-games, and a 7-on-7 flag football scrimmage. A new format that aim to inject new energy into the annual event, focusing on entertainment and athleticism over traditional gameplay.

While the changes promise excitement, fans might need time to adjust to the new setup. The shift from a standard game to a series of interactive competitions brings a different dynamic, but with the league’s top talent on display, there’s plenty of potential for this format, making this event a one you shouldn’t miss.

When will the Pro Bowl 2025 take place?

The NFL Pro Bowl 2025 will take place this Sunday, February 2. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans competes during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Pro Bowl 2025: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Pro Bowl 2025 in the USA

The NFL Pro Bowl 2025 will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options are ABC, ESPN.