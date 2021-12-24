Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns will meet on Saturday, December 25, at the Lambeau Field in a match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

The 2021-2022 NFL regular season is coming to an end and the teams are fighting for a place in the playoffs. Green Bay Packers, who have already clinched the National Football Conference North Division, will host Cleveland Browns on Saturday, December 25, at the Lambeau Field in a match for the Week 16 of the tournament. Check out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Packers have been one of the best temas of the 2021-2022 NFL season so far. They hold a record of 11-3 and recently extended their winning streak to three games after beating Baltimore Ravens 31-30.

The Browns, on the other hand, are not doing that well in the season. Kevin Stefanski's side has a record of 7-7 and will visit the Packers after suffering a 16-14 loss to Las Vegas Raiders in its last game.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Bowns: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Storylines

It will be the first meeting between these two teams in the 2021-2022 NFL season. The Packers are one of the best of the year, and will try to continue with their good run of six victories in a row playing at home. It will be a tough challenge for the Browns, who have not won on the road so far this season.

How to watch or live stream free Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns

The Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: FOX, NFL NETWORK, Amazon. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions and Odds

To no one's surprise, bookmakers put the Green Bay Packers as favorites to win the match. According to DraftKings, the Packers have odds of -350, while it gives the Cleveland Browns odds of +270.

DraftKings Green Bay Packers -350 Cleveland Browns +270

* Odds via DraftKings