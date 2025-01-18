Where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Brentford will face off against Liverpool in a Matchday 22 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

Liverpool are aiming to rebound from a challenging 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, a result that allowed Arsenal to close the gap to four points. Determined to maintain their edge, the Reds are focused on securing a crucial win against Brentford. The Bees, sitting in 11th place with 28 points, have experienced an inconsistent season.

While they are comfortably clear of relegation, they remain just out of reach of the coveted international cup spots. A victory against Liverpool could provide Brentford with a significant boost in their pursuit of a higher finish and potential qualification for European competition.

When will the Brentford vs Liverpool match be played?

Brentford face Liverpool this Saturday, January 18, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 22. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Brentford vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the USA

