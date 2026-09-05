Jalen Hurts reportedly buys into new Eagles OC Sean Mannion’s scheme

Jalen Hurts and Sean Mannion have seemingly developed quite a trustful relationship as Eagles offense looks for a bounce back year.

Much was said about Jalen Hurts issues with changing the offensive identity last year. However, it seems like the Philadelphia Eagles new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has the quarterback excited and welcoming of the new playbook.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Hurts is going through the process of getting better in the new system “and is fighting hard through the learning curve.” Hurts’ dedication is unmatched right now.

Last season with Kevin Patullo, it was stated that Hurts didn’t want to change much of the offense. He’d rather rely on staying in his comfort zone. However, after a really underwhelming season, it’s good for the Eagles to see he is changing his approach.

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Sean Mannion creates plenty of hype

It seems like the arrival of Sean Mannion has turned the Eagles vibes. Despite losing AJ Brown and having rookie receiver Makai Lemon injured through training camp, Mannion is still creating a very hyped-up offense.

Eagles new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion says Jalen Hurts is super hungry learning the new offense. He is a capable learner. He knows how to take notes and ask questions. He’s a studier. He’s the last one on the field every day working on footwork. “It’s been awesome. It’s… pic.twitter.com/8tTKJPmEUS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 5, 2026

DeVonta Smith projects as a great heir to the AJ Brown mantle. He will surely be a stud WR1. Dontayvion Wicks and Lemon complete a very nice wideout room. If Hurts can learn the offense effectively, the Eagles could be a problem.

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Sean Mannion’s rapid growth within the NFL

Mannion’s reputation is very good. While he is not precisely a veteran coach, his experience already established him as a top coaching prospect. Hence, the Eagles grabbed him while he was a QB coach on the Green Bay Packers, and trusted him to make him the Offensive Coordinator.

Mannion helped develop Jordan Love into a borderline top 10 QB in the NFL. He now has a plethora of talent and a QB that has gone to two Super Bowls, winning one of them.