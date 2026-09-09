Eagles’ Nick Sirianni remains cautious about revealing Jalen Hurts’ backup QB for the 2026 NFL season

Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles will look to establish themselves among the Super Bowl contenders during the 2026 NFL season, led by Jalen Hurts as their main star.

It is clear that Jalen Hurts will be the one leading the Philadelphia Eagles to begin the 2026 NFL season, having already guided his team to a Super Bowl victory and making it only natural to stick with him. However, one question many are beginning to ask is who will be his primary backup, something Nick Sirianni has yet to reveal.

“We don’t have to make that decision quite yet or announce that decision for competitive reasons,” the head coach said to the press. “I don’t want them to study one guy over the other. I’m not saying we don’t have an answer of who that is yet, but I don’t just have to share that quite yet publicly.”

In this league, revealing too many details can often be counterproductive. For now, with the Eagles’ Week 1 debut approaching, Sirianni prefers to keep things quiet and maintain the mystery.

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What options does Sirianni have as Hurts’ backup?

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ quarterback room features an intriguing mix of veteran security and developmental potential. The primary insurance policy is veteran caller Andy Dalton, who brings a wealth of starting experience to step in seamlessly as a steady hand if Hurts ever needs to miss time.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the preseason game.

Right next to him on the depth chart is Tanner McKee, a home-grown option who knows the offense inside and out and continues to show solid potential as a reliable QB2/QB3. The room is rounded out by rookie Cole Payton, a raw, dual-threat developmental prospect who offers a stylistic match to Hurts’ dual-threat capabilities for the practice squad and future roster depth.

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The beginning of a new dream for Philadelphia

Although they managed to win the NFC East in 2025 with an 11–6 record, the Eagles unfortunately failed to advance beyond the Wild Card round, something that hurt deeply within the franchise. With the immediate goal of getting revenge as soon as possible, these will be the first challenges facing Nick Sirianni and his players as they look to get the season off to a strong start.