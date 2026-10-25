How long will Burna Boy’s Saints vs Steelers halftime show in Paris last?

Burna Boy is set to bring his signature sound to the Saints vs. Steelers showdown in Paris, adding a global music spotlight to the NFL’s historic matchup. How much time will the superstar get on stage?

The first-ever NFL regular-season game in France is bringing more than football to Stade de France, with Burna Boy set to headline the halftime show during the Steelers vs. Saints matchup. He returns to a venue where he already made history in 2025.

The game kicks off at 9:30 AM ET, giving fans in the U.S. an early start to Week 7. As Pittsburgh and New Orleans battle in Paris, the Nigerian superstar will provide the main musical attraction at the midway point of the historic matchup.

The league’s standard halftime interval is 13 minutes, meaning the Nigerian artist’s appearance will occupy only part of the break before Mike McCarthy‘s team and Kellen Moore‘s side return to the field.

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Will Burna Boy’s show fit within the NFL’s 13-minute break?

Burna Boy’s halftime show is expected to last between 3 and 5 minutes, fitting within the NFL’s standard 13-minute halftime break. However, the NFL has not officially confirmed the set’s exact duration.

Burna Boy during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 (Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The NFL’s Football Operations guidelines state that halftime lasts exactly 13 minutes unless the league informs the teams and referee otherwise. That window includes the transition between the second and third quarters, so the musical performance must fit into the scheduled break.

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His appearance is part of the NFL’s biggest international halftime lineup to date, with seven headline performances scheduled across seven countries during the 2026 season. His Paris performance also marks a return to Stade de France.

How to watch Burna Boy’s halftime show in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Burna Boy’s halftime performance during the Steelers vs. Saints game on NFL Network, with streaming available through NFL+. The game is scheduled for Sunday, live from Stade de France in Paris.

Key takeaways

Burna Boy will headline the halftime show at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game.

will headline the halftime show at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game. The performance is expected to last between 3 and 5 minutes during halftime.

during halftime. The 2026 international schedule features seven headline performances across seven countries.