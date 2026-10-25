Is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs game vs Seahawks today in 2026 NFL Week 7 SNF?

Taylor Swift’s presence at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks game on SNF in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season remains a major talking point, with fans wondering whether she will be in Seattle to support Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift has not been confirmed to be attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. She usually attends home games.

The singer most recently supported her husband, Travis Kelce, at Kansas City’s October 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but there has been no verified report confirming her presence in Seattle for Sunday’s game.

She has made several appearances at Chiefs games this season, including the season opener and the Week 2 matchup. Her latest appearance drew attention as she watched alongside Caitlin Clark and Este Haim.

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Why might Taylor Swift miss Chiefs vs. Seahawks?

Taylor Swift’s attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Seattle Seahawks remains unconfirmed, and the road matchup could be a factor in whether she attends. She is believed to be unlikely to attend today.

Donna Kelce hugs Taylor Swift during a game between the Chargers and the Chiefs (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are playing at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, rather than at Arrowhead Stadium, where she has made several appearances to support her husband, Travis Kelce.

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She was last seen at a Chiefs game on October 18, when Kansas City faced the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. She watched from a suite alongside singer Este Haim and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. It was her third appearance at a game this season.

Is Travis Kelce playing against the Seahawks tonight?

Travis Kelce is expected to play against the Seahawks. The veteran tight end has no official game-status designation despite dealing with an ankle injury, meaning he is expected to be available for the matchup at Lumen Field.

He was listed as a limited participant in all three of the practices leading up to the game. The ankle issue developed during the Chiefs’ October 18 matchup against the Chargers, but he returned to that game and finished with four receptions for 53 yards.

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His availability is particularly important with wide receiver Rashee Rice ruled out because of hamstring and knee injuries. He could become an even more important target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City looks to maintain its offensive production against Seattle.

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