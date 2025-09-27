How many fans are attending the Steelers vs Vikings Week 4 game in Dublin, Ireland?

The NFL’s global spotlight lands on Dublin as Week 4 brings a clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. It’s more than just a game—it’s a cultural moment set against Ireland’s iconic backdrop.

Crowds have spilled into the city’s streets, where jerseys mix with traditional Irish colors and chants echo from pubs to stadium gates. The buzz of anticipation stretches far beyond the pitch itself.

For players and fans alike, this isn’t just another stop on the schedule. It’s a rare fusion of American football and Irish tradition, with an atmosphere building that promises to make history in unexpected ways.

Fans in attendance at the Steelers-Vikings game in Dublin

Croke Park’s usual capacity of 82,300 will be reduced to about 76,000 for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings game, due in part to modifications like seating installed where standing terraces usually stand (Hill 16, Nally Terrace).

Najee Harris of the Steelers and Xavier Woods of the Vikings in 2021. (Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Officials and the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) are expecting crowd numbers in the ballpark of 75,000. This figure matches both capacity limits and the exceedingly high demand for tickets.

The call for tickets has been overwhelming: over 600,000 people joined the queue when sales opened. Despite that, since capacity is capped below the maximum Croke Park limits, actual attendance will be limited by those physical and logistical constraints.

Local authorities expect more than 70,000 people in attendance, with some statements pointing to “in excess of 70,000.” All told, the expectation is that the game will sell out or come very close.

The breakdown of NFL fans journeying to Dublin

The crowd filling Croke Park will not be a typical home or away gathering; it is a meticulously sourced global assembly. The NFL’s internal data on ticket registrations revealed a truly unprecedented demographic distribution, indicating a nearly three-way split in interest.

Historically, international games see the majority of fans originating from the host country, but the Dublin game is a notable exception. NFL UK and Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson stated that the interest was roughly divided into three equal parts: one-third from Ireland, one-third from the U.S., and one-third from the UK and the rest of Europe.

For the U.S. segment, the lion’s share of travelling fans will naturally originate from the Pittsburgh and Minnesota metropolitan areas. Furthermore, the strong familial ties between the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ownership, the Rooney family, and Ireland have provided a special rallying point, with reports on the ground noting a visually significant presence of the “Steeler Nation” across Dublin.