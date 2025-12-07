Aaron Rodgers secured his first win in the storied rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, an epic 27-22 victory in which the defense was key, stopping a late push by Lamar Jackson.

During an interview with CBS, the veteran admitted that, as often happens in divisional games, you always have to know how to suffer. “In this rivalry games, it always come down to the fourth quarter. There were times that we felt like we got up two scores we can push this thing and run away with it, but, that’s not the way it goes in this division. I’m proud of our guys. Defense came up with a couple of really good stops.”

Now, the Steelers once again have hope of reaching the playoffs and, why not, becoming a dark horse on the road to the Super Bowl. The first objective has been achieved: taking control of their destiny by reclaiming the lead in the AFC North.

Do the Steelers control their destiny to make the playoffs?

Yes. The Steelers control their own destiny to secure a playoff berth. If they win their four remaining games (Dolphins, Lions, Browns, and Ravens), they will be AFC North champions and will have a home game in the Wild Card round.

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin after this season?

No. The Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin and, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, a win in Baltimore would erase any doubts about the head coach’s future. That has finally happened.

For that reason, Rodgers admitted they have overcome a very difficult week with pressure from fans and the media. “It’s been an up and down season for all of us. A lot of people questioning us for the last week or so. So, to come here in a hostile environment, as the underdog, and take the lead in the division is really special.”

What are the AFC North standings?

The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North standings with a 7-6 record, while the Baltimore Ravens dropped to second at 6-7. The Bengals have fallen behind after their loss in Buffalo (4-9), and the Browns are at the bottom at 3-10.