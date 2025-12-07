Aaron Rodgers patiently listened all week to reporters and fans criticizing Mike Tomlin, asking that the Pittsburgh Steelers fire the head coach. There is no doubt that the quarterback kept the receipts.

After the road victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the Super Bowl champion took a massive shot at reporters when asked what this win meant after all the pressure and noise surrounding the team. “Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week.”

In this way, Rodgers wanted to send a very clear message that the Steelers locker room is united and ready to defend their coach despite the adversity. Now, they will have to reflect that in a final push toward the playoffs.

Who won the Steelers game against the Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the game against the Ravens with a score of 27-22. Thanks to that victory, they regained the lead in the AFC North and control their destiny to qualify for the playoffs.

By the way, in another interesting detail from Aaron Rodgers’ press conference, the quarterback also took a subtle shot at young wide receivers like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, while praising the arrival of veteran roster additions like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen.

Although Rodgers tried to soften his statement, it was a clear call-out. “I hate to sound like a broken record, but, it’s all about practice. I thought it was our most crisp week of preparation on the field. Not a big believer in coincidences. So, I got to think that just Marquez and Adam out there, you know, made a difference from a professionalism standpoint. Not saying those other guys don’t have professionalism. I love Calvin, Roman and all of our other guys, but, I just think there was an extra level of focus this week.”

