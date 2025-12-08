Mike McDaniel warns Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers about Dolphins star’s status for MNF

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins will take on Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the NFL season. Though neither team has punched its ticket to the playoffs, the Monday Night Football showdown in Steel City has all the ingredients for a true win-or-go-home matchup.

After a 1-6 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins are now 6-7 on the campaign. Making the postseason is a longshot, but as long they are mathematically alive in the race, McDaniel and company will give their best effort. However, the next matchup with the Steelers (7-6) could determine Miami’s fate.

On that note, McDaniel is counting on star De’Von Achane to be fully available, as the entire offense in Miami runs through the electric running back. Rushing, receiving, you name it: Achane is the engine driving the Dolphins’ attack—and the one who keeps their playoff hopes alive in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the visit to Tomlin, Rodgers, and the Steelers in Pittsburgh, McDaniel made something clear about Achane, who missed a big chunk of the action during Miami’s 34-10 win over the New York Jets.

De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

“I promise you, [Achane] will be in there if he’s ready,” McDaniel answered on a question about De’Von Achane, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques on X. If Achane is truly 100%, Tomlin and the Steelers must come up with a plan to neutralize one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Advertisement

Steelers vs Dolphins: A pivotal matchup

see also What happened to De’Von Achane vs NY Jets and what’s the Dolphins depth chart at RB?

As reported by The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, McDaniel stated Achane is very motivated. Had the Dolphins needed him, Achane would’ve returned to the game against the Jets. However, as Miami cruised to victory at MetLife Stadium, McDaniel believed resting Achane was the smarter decision.

Advertisement

The Dolphins could afford to rely on depth options like Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon when facing the bottom-feeding Jets. However, when taking on Rodgers’ Steelers in a cold night game on the road, Miami will need all hands on deck.

Tua Tagovailoa has long struggled when playing outside in the elements and away from Miami Gardens late in the year. If the best player on the team isn’t good to go, the game could be over before kickoff for the Phins—and with it, their playoff dreams would come crashing down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers and their defensive struggles on the ground

Heading into a crucial Week 15 showdown with the Dolphins, the Steelers defense must set the tone. So far in the 2025 NFL season, Pittsburgh has allowed the fifth-most total yards (averaging 365.1 total yards allowed per game).

Advertisement

Tomlin and company can feed off their recent strong showing against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Baltimore Ravens, but the Dolphins bring a different type of offense to the table. Miami doesn’t pound the rock down the middle like Baltimore does with Henry. In many ways Tomlin and the Steelers must stay on their toes for any creative play McDaniel may call at any given time.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win on Week 15's MNF? Who will win on Week 15's MNF? already voted 0 people