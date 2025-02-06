Patrick Mahomes will return to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to win a third consecutive NFL title, something that no other team in the league’s history has accomplished. The star quarterback of Andy Reid’s team has another special occasion in his career ahead of him, which raises the question of how many times Mahomes has played in back-to-back Super Bowls.

This will be Mahomes’ fifth Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs, making the 29-year-old one of the most prominent stars in NFL history. He will make Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles memorable for many reasons.

It’s become commonplace for Mahomes to make it all the way to the NFL playoffs with the Chiefs. Since becoming the starting QB in 2018, the Kansas City superstar has led the franchise to at least an uninterrupted run to the AFC Championship Game. His consistent success has piqued the interest of many fans.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes made back-to-back Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes has reached back-to-back Super Bowls twice in his career. The first time he did it was in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In that streak, the Chiefs and their star won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Mahomes’ second consecutive Super Bowls came in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons, making it three consecutive NFL Finals. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. On February 9, 2025, Kansas City will face the Eagles again in the 2024 NFL season final.

How many NFL rings has Mahomes won in his career?

Mahomes’ legacy continues to grow, prompting the recurring question of how many Super Bowl rings he has earned. The Chiefs quarterback has won three Super Bowls in his career and will go for his fourth when Kansas City faces the Eagles in the 2024 NFL season finale. In total, he has five appearances in the league’s championship game.