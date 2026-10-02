Rams’ Aaron Donald ruled out for Week 4 vs Eagles as Puka Nacua returns

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is ruled out for the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 NFL season, but wide receiver Puka Nacua returns.

The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles holding a losing record following an inconsistent start to the 2026 NFL season and multiple injuries. The good news is that they will welcome back wide receiver Puka Nacua, though they will suffer the absence of Aaron Donald.

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the latest intel on Donald, delivering bad news for Rams fans. “Rams DT Aaron Donald has a back injury and is out on Sunday vs. the Eagles,” Meirov wrote, leaving the Rams in an unfavorable position. Additionally, the Rams will be without Terrance Ferguson and Jaylen Watson.

Donald has scratched his competitive itch in many ways this season, including as a leader in the locker room. Donald became angry after his team’s loss to the Broncos in Week 3 and after hearing coach Sean McVay’s subsequent message to the team. Donald has been a factor on the Rams‘ D-line so far, but he has not been the overwhelming force he was in past seasons.

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What happened to Donald?

Donald was a surprise addition to the injury report on Wednesday with what the team is describing as a sore back. He did not practice all week, and the team officially ruled him out. Sean McVay offered an explanation for the decision.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants.

“Just has some soreness there, just working through it,” said McVay. “I think our job as coaches is to put our players in positions to have successful outcomes. He’s as tough as it gets, [but] just not feeling good enough.”

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Other injuries the Rams must deal with

It is not a real surprise, but the Rams will also be without Ferguson at tight end and Watson at cornerback. Ferguson has been dealing with a medial ankle sprain this week, and Watson dislocated his shoulder against the Broncos and will be out for at least this NFL game. McVay had previously ruled both players out this week. Without Ferguson, rookie Max Klare could see some more action.

Also at tight end, it appears that Colby Parkinson will be questionable for Sunday. Parkinson has been dealing with an AC sprain and has not practiced all week, officially being listed as questionable. Another surprise addition to the injury report on Friday was edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. Stewart was listed with a groin injury and is officially questionable as well.