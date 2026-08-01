Steelers reportedly have new reason to believe in Super Bowl win after parting ways with Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered a new era following the end of Mike Tomlin’s 19-year tenure as head coach. After nearly two decades leading the franchise, Tomlin stepped aside, paving the way for Mike McCarthy to take over ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Early signs from training camp suggest the transition has already brought meaningful changes. McCarthy has implemented a different approach on both sides of the ball, and there is growing belief inside the organization that Pittsburgh can once again become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

According to Ian Rapoport, the biggest reason for that optimism may not be the offense led by Aaron Rodgers, but rather a defense that finally appears ready to maximize its elite talent under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

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Patrick Graham generating excitement inside Steelers

Ian Rapoport explained that Pittsburgh’s coaching change has brought renewed confidence throughout the organization, particularly because of Patrick Graham’s plans for the defense.

“The amount of talent they have on defense. This organization is extremely excited to see this talent with Patrick Graham, the respected defensive coordinator, in a lot more interesting and creative ways than you ever saw them last year. There’s always optimism for the Steelers, who always seem to make the playoffs. But with a bunch of new faces, including head coach Mike McCarthy, the optimism is, I’d say, a little more than usual.”

Those comments reinforce the belief that Pittsburgh’s biggest improvement could come from the defensive side of the football. That’s been the blueprint of the team for decades, but, recently, it’s gone.

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Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

Mike Tomlin delivered a Super Bowl championship to Pittsburgh early in his tenure, but the franchise’s recent postseason struggles became impossible to ignore.

Over the last nine seasons, the Steelers failed to win a single playoff game. While much of the criticism centered on the team’s inability to find a long-term successor to Ben Roethlisberger, cycling through quarterbacks such as Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Mason Rudolph, many fans and analysts also pointed to the defense as a major disappointment.

Despite boasting the NFL’s highest-paid defensive unit in 2025, featuring stars like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen, and Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh repeatedly fell short in the biggest moments. Much of that frustration was directed toward former defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

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Now, with Patrick Graham calling the defense and McCarthy leading the team, the Steelers believe they finally have the coaching structure necessary to unlock one of the league’s most talented rosters and return to legitimate Super Bowl contention.