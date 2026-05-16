Steelers sign protection for Aaron Rodgers’ return by locking up Max Iheanachor

The Steelers' decision to fully commit to first-round tackle Max Iheanachor could reveal much more than just an offensive line rebuild.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially locked in one of the most important pieces of their offensive line rebuild after signing rookie Max Iheanachor to his first NFL contract. The former first-round pick arrives in Pittsburgh carrying major expectations after becoming the No. 21 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Iheanachor’s selection was surrounded by controversy on draft night after the Philadelphia Eagles jumped ahead of Pittsburgh to steal star wide receiver Makai Lemon, a player many Steelers fans desperately wanted. Instead, the Steelers pivoted toward strengthening the offensive line, a decision that now looks even more important considering recent injury concerns surrounding Broderick Jones.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the financial details of the agreement are already finalized. “Steelers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Max Iheanchor on fully guaranteed four-year, $20.692 million contract with fifth-year club option, per league source that includes $11.598 million signing bonus.”

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Steelers offensive line rebuild starting to look impressive

The signing could also be interpreted as another indication that the Steelers believe Aaron Rodgers may eventually join the team for the 2026 season. If Rodgers does arrive, improving the offensive line immediately becomes one of the franchise’s biggest priorities.

That urgency only increased after concerns emerged regarding Broderick Jones’ neck injury. While the full severity of the issue remains uncertain, the Steelers clearly understand they cannot afford instability across the offensive front entering such an important season.

Now, Pittsburgh’s offensive line rebuild suddenly looks much stronger with names like Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, and Max Iheanachor forming the foundation for the future. It is a major investment in protecting whoever ultimately lines up at quarterback, whether that becomes Rodgers or one of the team’s younger options.

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For Pittsburgh, the strategy appears clear: build a younger, more physical offensive line capable of competing against the AFC’s elite pass rushers for years to come. And after officially securing Iheanachor, the next phase of that rebuild is now fully underway.