The Super Bowl is not only the biggest game of the season for football fans, but the NFL‘s flagship showdown is also the most popular sporting event of the year. Which is why advertising on this moment of the year requires quite the money.

According to CBS, a 30-second commercial in the 2024 Super Bowl costs $7 million. That’s the same price of last year, though the Super Bowl ad cost has significantly risen from 2019.

Let’s keep in mind this is the price for air time alone, so brands spend much more in marketing and producing the commercials that we see on the screen for half a minute.

According to data from Vivvix, a MediaRadar company, the price of a Super Bowl ad skyrocketed 55% since 2019. That year, a 30-second commercial reportedly cost $4,504,579. Not cheap, but much lower than this year.

Cost of Super Bowl ads in last six years