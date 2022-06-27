Fans are excited to see their team in the upcoming season and it was already announced that all season tickets were sold out early, there are no more tickets but there is a small chance with a list. Check here how to join.

The 2022 NFL season is another chance for Joe Burrow and the Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl again. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the last edition of the big game, but the Bengals were dominant for most of the regular season and playoffs.

Joe Burrow is young and just learning how to play against the best but his talent is undeniable and he and the Bengals are likely to make the playoffs in the upcoming seasons, but they are not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2022, although they were not in 2021 either and the team was close to achieving it.

The Bengals will have most of the same players that they used last season so the upcoming season will be similar in many respects and that means guaranteed entertainment for fans who are willing to head to the stadium.

How to join the Cincinnati Bengals' season tickets wait list

Three days ago on Friday June 24, the Bengals announced that all season tickets were sold out and that in order to purchase more season tickets buyers must join a wait list and once a season ticket is available the franchise will notify buyers via email.

Steps to join the Bengals season tickets wait list:

One-time deposit of $150 (non-refund), four deposits per user max equals to only four season tickets, the deposit will be part of each ticket payment. The wait list offers priority for postseason tickets The Bengals tickets team will contact fans on the wait list if any ticket is available but tickets are not guaranteed In case the user cannot pay the ticket, two more notifications will be sent until the user is sent to the last spot of the wait list.

Bengals ticket office contacts: Bengals.Tickets@bengals.nfl.net, by phone (513) 621-8383 from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

