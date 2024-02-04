How to watch 2024 Pro Bowl for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 4, 2024

2024 Pro Bowl, event prior to the main course of the NFL season that will be next week, will take place this weekend and here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch 2024 Pro Bowl online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After the skills event in Orlando, the Pro Bowl Games are reaching their final day. The highlight remains: fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the Flag Football game between the American Conference and the National Conference, marking the last NFL event before next week’s Super Bowl.

In contrast to other national leagues, the NFL All-Star Game occurs at the conclusion of the entire season, rather than in the middle of the regular season. Without interruption since 1951 (except in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), fans have consistently enjoyed this entertaining appetizer before the main course that is the Super Bowl each year.

When will 2024 Pro Bowl be played?

The 2024 Pro Bowl game, the last event before the Super Bowl, will be played this Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

2024 Pro Bowl: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Where to watch 2024 Pro Bowl

This 2024 Pro Bowl will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC and ESPN.