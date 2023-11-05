How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are two teams in very different situations. The Raiders are trying to avoid a third straight loss and keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Giants are simply trying to get back on track after a disappointing start to the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders want to try new things this week, they now have a new head coach who could change the path of the franchise for better or worse for the rest of the season. Last week they lost another game, now they are mired in a 2-week losing streak.

The New York Giants lost last week against the New York Jets 10-13 in what was another of the many losses they have suffered during the 2023 season. So far the Giants have only two wins during the season, one against the Cardinals 31-28 (Week 2) and another against the Commanders 14-7 (Week 7).

When will Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants be played?

Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders’ defense has been a major issue this season, but if they can show some improvement on Sunday, it could give them a chance to win the game. However, the Giants’ offensive line has been inconsistent this season, and Jones has been turnover-prone. The Giants’ defense has also been a bit of a letdown, but they have shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:25 PM

CT: 4:25 PM

MT: 3:25 PM

PT: 2:25 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giantswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN