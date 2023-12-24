How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL’s Christmas spirit comes early this year as the Miami Dolphins host the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal Week 16 clash at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24th. Both teams, hungry for more wins, have their work cut out for them in this highly anticipated South Florida showdown.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys online free in the US on Fubo]

Miami Dolphins are big favorites to make the playoffs, and it is highly probable that they will win the AFC East title even though the Buffalo Bills are close, they do not have more than a 32% chance of taking the title from the Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys already have their playoffs assured, they have a record of 10-4 overall, but last week they lost to the Buffalo Bills 10-31, that loss was the end of a 5-week winning streak.

When will Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, December 24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. This game pits two contrasting styles against each other. The Dolphins rely on precision passing and offensive ingenuity, while the Cowboys thrive on physicality and defensive dominance. The key factors to watch will be whether Miami can protect Tagovailoa from Parsons’ relentless pressure and if Dallas can generate enough offense to keep up with the Dolphins’ high-powered scoring machine.

Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN