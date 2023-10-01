How to watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The home team had started the season well but now they are in trouble. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Chiefs are the defending champions, they have a 2-1 record and don’t return home until October 12 to play the Denver Broncos.

The Jets are eager to break their current two-week losing streak; they lost last week at home against the New England Patriots in what was a 10-15 loss.

When will New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Chiefs will likely win this game, but the home team doesn’t want to give up so easily.

New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN