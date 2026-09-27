Why isn’t Jayden Daniels playing today for Commanders vs Seahawks in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders will be without Jayden Daniels when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. The quarterback is recovering from a dislocated left elbow, an injury that forced him out of Washington’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels suffered the injury on the final play of the first half against Dallas. The incident immediately raised concerns about the severity of the damage, as the quarterback’s arm appeared to bend awkwardly before he was taken to the locker room. Initial fears suggested that Daniels could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

However, Washington has received encouraging news regarding its starting quarterback. After additional imaging and consultations with specialists, Daniels was not placed on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a quicker return. For now, the Commanders will have to rely on Marcus Mariota while their young quarterback continues his recovery.

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When will Jayden Daniels return?

The positive news for Washington is that Jayden Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve and is now considered week-to-week. That means the quarterback will not automatically be required to miss at least four games, giving the Commanders hope that he could return sooner than initially expected.

The decision not to place Daniels on injured reserve came after doctors evaluated his elbow injury and consulted multiple specialists. Although there is no confirmed return date, both Daniels and the Commanders are reportedly aiming for him to return as soon as possible. His recovery will ultimately determine when he can resume playing.

For now, Daniels will miss the game against Seattle as Washington continues to monitor his progress. The injury initially appeared to be a potential season-ending setback, but the latest update has significantly improved the outlook for the Commanders. If his recovery progresses as hoped, Washington could have its starting quarterback back before the team initially feared.

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Who is Commanders starting QB vs Seahawks?

Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders against the Seattle Seahawks. In Dallas, the veteran took over in the second half throwing for 111 yards and one touchdown.

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