The Colts depth chart looks promising for this year, plus they have a new quarterback after the trade of Carson Wentz. But there are still questions about the Colts' offensive power.

The 2022 NFL season will be interesting to track the Indianapolis Colts, they have a good game plan that perfectly suits Matt Ryan, their new quarterback. Last season they had a winning record of 9-8 overall but it wasn't enough to make the playoffs.

Carson Wentz was the starting quarterback of the Colts before the arrival of Matt Ryan, his last season with the franchise was pretty good, he posted 322/516 passes, 62.4%, 3563 passing yards, 6.9 yards per attempt and 27 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions.

The future with Ryan is uncertain, he is a veteran but still needs to prove his talent with the Colts' offensive line, it is also likely that the new drafted players will become key pieces during the regular season.

Colts opponents for the upcoming 2022 NFL season

The official schedule of the Colts will be ready on May 12, 2022, but the list of opponents is available, they will play against 8 teams at home. One of those home games can be considered tough for them against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts' record playing at home was negative during the 2021 season, they lost four of nine games going 4-5 at home. The last home game was a loss on January 2, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20.