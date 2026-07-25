Inside analysis predicts 49ers could miss 2026 NFL playoffs

The 49ers could easily suffer the same fate in several areas as they did in 2025.

Eric Branch has covered the San Francisco 49ers for a long time and knows them inside and out. In one of his most recent analyses for the team’s upcoming season, he paints a grim picture, even daring to predict that Kyle Shanahan’s squad will miss the 2026 NFL playoffs.

Branch’s breakdown is lengthy, but it makes a few points crystal clear. For instance, he projects that several key players could combine to miss up to 25 NFL games, with Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams among those sidelined.

When it comes to injuries, Branch also notes that Brock Purdy could once again miss time for San Francisco this year, specifically pointing to the quarterback’s ankle. Granted, that’s just a prediction on his part, not something that’s actively happening or guaranteed to happen, but given Purdy’s injury history, he seems to deal with something every season.

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Branch’s predictions for the 49ers in 2026

Coach Yac on X took the time to list out all of Branch’s predictions. For those unfamiliar, Branch is a beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. While his takeaways can be read as a forecast of what might happen in 2026, they also look a lot like what has plagued the 49ers over the last two years. These aren’t wild takes; they’ve become a repeating pattern.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images)

Branch’s predictions for the 49ers in 2026 • The 49ers over-reliance on aging 30-something players due to their series of lackluster recent drafts will catch up to them (and those NFL-record travel miles won’t help): They will finish 9-8, miss the playoffs and finish in third place in the NFC West behind the Rams and Seahawks • The Brandon Aiyuk saga will somehow get more bizarre — and the former All-Pro wide receiver won’t play in the NFL in 2026 • Best value draft pick: Guard Carver Willis. The fourth-round pick will win the training-camp battle with Robert Jones for the starting left-guard opening. DT Gracen Halton, a fellow fourth-rounder, will be a close runner-up • Kittle will make his season debut in Week 2 after suffering a torn Achilles in January • Purdy will miss two starts with a sprained AC joint. His season stats: 3,772 yards, 25 TDs, 11 INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes • The story that will be written during the season? The lack of impact from the Niners’ 11-man 2025 draft class • Notable players who won’t make the 53-man roster: WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Nick Martin, RB Isaac Guerendo, CB Darrell Luter Jr. and DE Sam Okuayinonu • WR De’Zhaun Stribling will have 36 catches for 458 yards and 3 TDs this season • McCaffrey, Pearsall, Evans, Trent Williams and Bosa will combine to miss at least 25 games • Best free-agent signing: Evans. That bargain three-year contract he signed makes it easy for the 49ers to part ways after 2026. They won’t spend a second considering his release • Worst free-agent signing: Linebacker Dre Greenlaw. His reunion after one season away is a feel-good story. His recent injury history? Bad news Compiled by Coach Yac on X @coach_yac

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One point Branch emphasizes, which might get lost amidst all the potential doom and gloom, is that recent draft classes haven’t made the deep impact expected. On that front, the coaching staff deserves far more blame than the players themselves for failing to properly utilize that talent.

Of course, it isn’t all bad news. The addition of Mike Evans has drawn plenty of optimism from Branch and other beat writers alike. Evans is seen as a bargain given his veteran experience, bringing precisely what San Francisco needs as it continues to chase an elusive Super Bowl ring.