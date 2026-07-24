George Kittle says he knows the truth behind Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers situation

George Kittle knows the most intimate details of what the drama between Aiyuk and the 49ers was.

George Kittle recently offered rare insight into the ongoing contract drama surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran tight end claimed he understands everything happening behind closed doors regarding his teammate’s standing. Kittle revealed that while he knows the full truth, he chooses to keep specifics private.

Speaking candidly with host Chris Simms on NBC, Kittle made sure to defend the franchise’s efforts throughout the tough negotiations. He noted that the 49ers “have done a very good job throughout the entire process” as they navigated the complex standoff.

Reflecting on his decade with the organization, Kittle emphasized that he has received “nothing but respect and love” during his entire career in San Francisco. He deliberately refrained from calling out anyone involved, stating he never wants to “single out a player” or point fingers at anybody.

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Balancing big contracts and 49ers’ championship hopes

The contract standoff stems from Aiyuk seeking a lucrative long-term extension that reflects his value among top NFL receivers. San Francisco faces a delicate financial puzzle as they try to keep their core roster intact under tight salary cap constraints. Both sides have weathered months of trade rumors.

George Kittle on the Brandon Aiyuk – 49ers situation:



“I feel like I know basically everything that’s happened and what’s going on and I can’t share all of that cause it’s not my business to share or tell, but I just want to let you know that I feel like the 49ers have done a… pic.twitter.com/pihdz8MEkb — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 24, 2026

Aiyuk’s leverage comes directly from his steady evolution into one of the most productive targets in the league. Since being drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has recorded 294 receptions, 4,305 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns.

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His breakout 2023 campaign saw him post a career-high 1,342 receiving yards, cementing his status as a primary weapon in Shanahan’s offense. Resolving this saga remains crucial for the 49ers as they push for another championship run.

Kittle’s public backing of the front office highlights the trust existing veterans place in Lynch and Shanahan. Whether Aiyuk stays long-term or the situation evolves further, his teammates clearly respect both the player and the business side of the game.