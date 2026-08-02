Packers have encouraging Tucker Kraft update with potential return date on the horizon

Tucker Kraft is slowly recovering from the serious injury he suffered months ago, and the Green Bay Packers are optimistic about having him back for the upcoming NFL season.

The news many around Lambeau Field were hoping for has finally arrived: the Green Bay Packers activated Tucker Kraft from the PUP list, and his return is slowly becoming a reality. Additionally, head coach Matt LaFleur told the media that he hopes to have him available by August 26 for a joint practice against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I mean, he’s got to hit all the benchmarks along the way, and if that’s the case, then absolutely,” LaFleur told reporters during his press conference on Sunday. The coach does not want to rush anything with his tight end, which is why he remains cautious about his recovery.

“I think we’re obviously taking it slow with him because he’s such an important player to us,” LaFleur also added about Kraft. “But, yeah, I think he handled everything great.”

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The turning point for Tucker Kraft

During the Green Bay Packers‘ 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on November 2, 2025, Tucker Kraft suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury. In the third quarter, Kraft was moving behind the line of scrimmage on a blocking assignment when he accidentally collided with the backside of teammate Sean Rhyan. The awkward impact resulted in a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), abruptly halting what was shaping up to be a Pro Bowl campaign.

Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers is helped off the field with an injury.

A fearsome offense for the Packers

Jordan Love’s NFL career clearly still has no limits. The dream in Green Bay becomes even bigger when considering what the quarterback could accomplish with all of his offensive weapons healthy and performing at their highest level.

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On the ground, Josh Jacobs will look to continue causing problems out of the backfield. Through the air, the Packers not only have players of the caliber of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but they also added UFL champion Kaden Prather.

What’s next for Green Bay?

The 2026 training camp is entering its most intense stage of preparation, and LaFleur is laying the groundwork for the three preseason games ahead.

Preseason Week 1, vs Pittsburgh Steelers (August 13)

Preseason Week 2, vs Denver Broncos (August 21)

Preseason Week 3, vs Arizona Cardinals (August 28)