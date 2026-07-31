Packers confirm Tucker Kraft injury update as TE was activated off PUP list

The Packers have taken a major step toward getting one of their biggest offensive playmakers back.

The Green Bay Packers have received a major boost ahead of the 2026 NFL season after Tucker Kraft officially came off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The talented tight end is back on the practice field less than nine months after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee that required surgery.

Kraft has not participated in football activities since the devastating injury he sustained against the Carolina Panthers last November. His absence proved costly for Green Bay, which entered the 2025 season as one of the NFC’s strongest Super Bowl contenders before injuries began piling up across the roster.

Now, the Packers finally have reason for optimism. Although Kraft’s workload will remain limited in the early stages of training camp, his activation represents a significant step toward returning in time for the regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Will Tucker Kraft play in Week 1 with Packers?

Tucker Kraft could be ready for Week 1. However, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that the Packers will carefully manage Kraft’s recovery rather than rushing him back into full-speed action.

“It’ll be no team periods. We’re gonna get him back ingrained into the process and individual. What’s great is when they do come off PUP, he can now partake in some of the walkthrough periods, especially that we do in the evenings, to get him back hearing the call, lining up and just going through that.”

The Packers believe getting Kraft healthy could dramatically improve the offense entering the 2026 season. Last year, they watched their Super Bowl hopes fade in 2025 as injuries to key players, including Kraft and Micah Parsons, left the roster short-handed during the most important stretch of the year.

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If his recovery continues on schedule, there is growing optimism that the tight end could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, giving the Packers one of their most important offensive weapons back just in time for the start of another championship pursuit.