Packers sign UFL champ Kaden Prather to help Jordan Love: Updated WR depth chart

The Green Bay Packers have added reinforcement to their wide receiver group, signing former UFL champion Kaden Prather to a one-year deal following a successful training camp workout.

As the Green Bay Packers continue fine-tuning their offense around quarterback Jordan Love, the team has turned to the spring football ranks for depth, following a successful training camp workout.

NFL franchises frequently tap into the United Football League (UFL) to evaluate talent ahead of the regular season. For Prather, signing with Green Bay represents a earned second chance to prove he belongs at the highest level.

Originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (240th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Prather was released with an injury settlement prior to the season. He subsequently joined the UFL’s Louisville Kings for their 2026 campaign, helping the team secure a United Bowl championship. During the regular season, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound target recorded 148 receiving yards on nine receptions across nine games.

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Navigating a crowded Green Bay receiver room

Prather’s arrival is aimed at boosting competition and providing training camp insurance for a wide receiver corps that has dealt with nagging injuries over recent seasons.

Ok I see you Kaden Prather 👀 pic.twitter.com/h9wXyjsVHh — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) July 30, 2026

Top rotation: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and rookie standout Matthew Golden form the core passing targets for Jordan Love.

form the core passing targets for Jordan Love. Secondary Depth: Savion Williams, Bo Melton, and Skyy Moore occupy key rotational roles on offense and special teams.

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Currently sitting lower on the early depth chart, Prather faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster. However, his physical frame and recent championship experience give head coach Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff a intriging perimeter weapon to evaluate during upcoming preseason action.