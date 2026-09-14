Is Bo Nix playing today for Broncos vs Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season?

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are set to kick off their 2026 NFL season in Week 1 with a challenging trip to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season features a Monday Night Football showdown between two serious contenders. The Denver Broncos will visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, with Bo Nix fully recovered from his injury and expected to take the field as Sean Payton’s starting quarterback.

Days ago, speaking with Big Day, the head coach himself confirmed that Nix is in very good shape heading into the season opener: “A lot of people were wondering, ‘Is he gonna have that same mobility to move around?’ We’ve seen it in practice. He’s in good shape.”

The good news for neutral fans is that Patrick Mahomes will also be playing in MNF, setting the stage for a fierce battle on the field. If both players can stay healthy throughout the season, there is no doubt they will go head-to-head in a race to determine which of their teams can claim the AFC West.

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The streak Nix is looking to keep alive

Since entering the NFL, this will be the third Monday Night Football game Bo Nix has played in as a professional. How did he fare in the previous two? He won both games, and now he will look to continue his winning streak against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix is 2-0 on Monday Night Football in his career. Ahead of Week 1, he says it doesn't get old:



"It's very exciting. It means that you are in a really good spot as an organization, but it's also a great responsibility. You get put on Monday Night Football in Week 1, it means… pic.twitter.com/hMUmugYtbF — Rachel Vigil (@heyrachelvigil) September 13, 2026

“It’s very exciting. It means that you are in a really good spot as an organization, but it’s also a great responsibility. You get put on Monday Night Football in Week 1, it means you have something to go out there and prove,” No.10 recently revealed to the press.

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On December 2, 2024, the Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns 41–32, with Nix completing 18 of 35 passes for 294 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Then, on September 29, 2025, they took down the Cincinnati Bengals 28–21, as the QB went 29-of-42 for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The injury is in the past

Bo Nix’s standout performance in Denver’s 33–30 playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills was cut short on the game-winning drive. Late in the fourth quarter, the quarterback suffered a fractured right ankle, forcing him out for the remainder of the postseason and requiring two offseason surgeries.

Sean Payton’s QB room alternatives

Over time, Nix has become one of the cornerstones of this team. However, if necessary, Sean Payton has two other options available should he need to replace his starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham sits second on the Broncos’ depth chart, while Sam Ehlinger is listed further down.