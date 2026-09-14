What happens if Chiefs win, tie or lose vs Broncos today on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The first Monday Night Football of the 2026 NFL season will pit the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs. Given that this is not only a blockbuster game, but a divisional matchup, the end result matters a lot.

The Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season, which is their worst since 2012. Hence, it’s very important for them to start off with a win. Mahomes, who is playing vs. Broncos, will make his return from a torn ACL.

Travis Kelce will also play vs Broncos, so the Chiefs should be ready to go. Given recent history, the fact that the Broncos are the team to beat is quite rare, but that’s how this Week 1 is playing out to be.

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What happens if Chiefs win vs. Broncos?

A win for the Chiefs would be a statement. The Broncos are a Super Bowl contender, so a Chiefs win not only puts them 1-0 and with a tiebreaker advantage, but it’s also a message to the rest of the NFL. For the Broncos, falling to 0-1 is not positive, but this is one of the toughest away games on their schedule, so they could leave with that.

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, Patrick Mahomes is set to start Monday night vs. the Broncos, per Chiefs HC Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/zR2EZ8LP6R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

What happens if Chiefs and Broncos tie?

It is a highly unusual result, but ties can happen in the NFL. For this to be the case, the game would have to end in a draw in both the full fourth quarters and then an overtime. Both teams would fall to an 0-0-1 record, above the Chargers, who lost to the Cardinals, and below the Raiders, who beat the Dolphins.

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What happens if Chiefs lose vs Broncos?

A loss against the Broncos would be tough for the Chiefs. Not only would they fall to 0-1, but this is a home game against a divisional rival. For the Broncos, if they go 1-0, they have a real opportunity to sweep the Chiefs. Also, Denver would take the lead in the AFC West standings.