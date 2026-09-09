Bo Nix reveals why Broncos have advantage over Chiefs in Week 1

Denver Broncos star Bo Nix commented on the advantage his team held over the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 clash of the 2026 NFL season.

The Denver Broncos will start the 2026 NFL season facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 in one of the week’s most compelling matchups. Denver will look to start on the right foot after bowing out in the AFC Championship Game a season ago, led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has strong confidence in the team.

Before Denver takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Nix talked about why having a new offensive coordinator might make things tougher on the Chiefs in the season opener, via Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado. “I think it’s tougher on them for sure because you just don’t know necessarily his style,” Nix said.

“I’ve been around Davis for a few years, understanding what he likes, doesn’t like, the kind of style he’s gonna call the game with and stuff like that. Overall, I think it’s tougher for them to respond and adjust. At the end of the day, professional football is professional football, everybody seems to be doing similar things. They’re gonna play man or zone, we’re gonna run or pass, it’s really easy once you get down to it. It’ll be a cool little match to see Davis, his first game calling plays against arguably one of the better DCs in the league.”

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Nix seeking redemption

Nix missed that AFC Championship loss a season ago with an ankle injury, leaving him hungry after returning and getting healthy this offseason. The Broncos have a ton of continuity on their roster and even added explosive wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to give Nix another elite weapon on the outside.

Bo Nix of Denver Broncos.

Nix was asked in a press conference about the wait after practice on Wednesday. “I think every year when you start, there’s gonna be things, we haven’t been playing for five, six months. There’s gonna be things to get back and get going again. But when I was out there against Green Bay it was kind of like a carry over of last season,” Nix said.

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Nix looked good versus the Packers, completing 6-of-9 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown while leading scoring drives in both of his series. Head coach Sean Payton saw enough to keep Nix out of the preseason finale against the Vikings.

Those in-game adjustments will be key against a Chiefs team coming off a disappointing 6-11 NFL season after appearing in five Super Bowls during the Patrick Mahomes era. For Nix, he sounds ready to roll, treating this like another game, though there is no doubt the winner will take the early driver’s seat in the AFC West.