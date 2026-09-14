Who’s performing the national anthem before Chiefs vs Broncos today in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Chiefs and Broncos meet at Arrowhead Stadium for their 2026 NFL Week 1 opener, with a notable voice set to lead the national anthem before Monday Night Football begins.

The national anthem will be part of the pregame ceremony as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium to open the 2026 NFL regular season. The AFC West matchup is scheduled for Monday Night Football.

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem before the game. He has sung the “Star-Spangled Banner” at nearly 1,000 events over more than 25 years, including NFL playoff games.

The performance is part of a larger pregame ceremony. Before he takes the field, the Chiefs will hold a unified moment of silence marking the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, followed by a field-sized flag presentation.

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Who is Generald Wilson?

Generald Wilson is a retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class and one of the country’s most sought-after national anthem performers. The Kinloch, Missouri native has performed the national anthem over more than 25 years.

He served 20 years in the United States Navy, adding a military connection to a performance that has become a familiar part of major sporting events across the country.

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This is also not his first appearance at Arrowhead. The Chiefs previously selected the retired Navy serviceman to perform the national anthem for their 2025 home opener, making his return for the 2026 season another familiar moment for the Kansas City crowd.

What time is the national anthem before Chiefs vs Broncos?

The national anthem is scheduled for 8:11 PM ET before Chiefs vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs’ official game-day timeline lists the anthem at 7:11 p.m. local time in Kansas City.

What other pregame ceremonies are planned?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos will feature a moment of silence, a field-sized American flag, the national anthem, a B-2 Spirit flyover and a ceremonial presentation of the colors.

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The moment of silence will take place before the anthem and will honor the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, on the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Season Ticket Members will also hold a field-sized flag during the pregame ceremony.

Immediately after his performance, a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber will conduct a ceremonial flyover. The aircraft will fly out of Whiteman Air Force Base, located south of Knob Noster, Missouri. The Lee’s Summit Fire Department will also present the colors before the game.

One additional tribute will come at halftime, when the University of Kansas Marching Jayhawks perform. The band has more than 100 years of tradition and received the 1989 Sudler Trophy, described by the Chiefs as the highest honor for college marching bands