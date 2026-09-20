Is RJ Harvey playing today for Broncos vs Jaguars in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Denver Broncos face the Jacksonville Jaguars but running back RJ Harvey's status is not precisely enticing.

The Denver Broncos have a tough matchup ahead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. They also need to bounce back after a Week 1 loss, but they will likely have to do it without running back RJ Harvey.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it looks like Harvey is not suiting up. “Broncos RB R.J. Harvey, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source,” Schefter said.

Harvey is predominantly the third-down, pass-catching back of the Broncos. When initially drafted, Harvey was expected to be an absolute workhorse, but he wasn’t able to convince head coach Sean Payton to be an all-snap back.

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How did RJ Harvey do in Week 1?

Harvey had three rushing attempts for 18 yards in Week 1 against the Chiefs but the script didn’t favor the running backs. However, he co-led the Broncos with four receptions on four targets for 23 yards.

Broncos RB R.J. Harvey, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. pic.twitter.com/FuuvcZkIZl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

He ended Week 1 as the third-most productive Broncos player vs Chiefs. Harvey had 41 total yards. Hence, it wasn’t the best performance, but he still was one of the best players for Denver.

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Broncos RB depth chart vs Jaguars

JK Dobbins will get the most snaps as the starting running back for the Broncos against the Jaguars. Without Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman will step into the RB2 role.

Stepping in as the No.3 running back, the veteran Tyler Badie will be available but fully expect him to be involved in pass-blocking duties. He shouldn’t be getting snaps over Dobbins or Coleman.