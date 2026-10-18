Is DJ Moore playing today for Bills vs Raiders in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, but DJ Moore's status is still up in the air.

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, but they have yet to confirm whether DJ Moore will play. The outcome of the game may hinge on the star wideout’s status.

Even though Bills head coach Joe Brady threatened to take James Cook’s prominent role away, Buffalo may have no choice but to pound the rock if Moore can’t play against Las Vegas. That, or the Bills will need Josh Allen to play hero ball, not that it would be anything new for him.

Dealing with a shoulder injury, Moore was a limited participant in Buffalo’s Friday practice and is listed as questionable for the Week 6 matchup against Las Vegas in the 2026 NFL season. Moore didn’t play in the Bills’ primetime win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, and his status remains very much up in the air.

Advertisement

Bills WR depth chart

Moore isn’t the only wide receiver in doubt in Western New York. Joshua Palmer is also questionable to play against the Raiders. That means Josh Allen’s confirmed receiving options for Week 6 will include Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Greg Dortch, and Skyler Bell.

DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

That’s not taking into account the loaded tight end room, which boasts the likes of Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, and Jackson Hawes. If neither Moore nor Palmer can dress, expect Kincaid and company to have an even bigger role in Pete Carmichael’s offense.

Advertisement

Key takeaways