Ashton Jeanty provides positive update ahead of Raiders Week 6 game vs Bills

Ashton Jeanty seems ready to roll in Week 6 when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills will definitely present a tough challenge for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. However, key player Ashton Jeanty is one of the guys that give hope to the Sin City team.

Jeanty expressed to the media that he is feeling the best he’s felt all year. The running back was dealing with ankle injuries since training camp. The team took that injury off the weekly practice report this week.

That means the Raiders will have their top two weapons, Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers fully healthy. Bowers had a minor knee surgery that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season.

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Jeanty will be key for th Raiders vs Bills

The Buffalo Bills have allowed 117 rushing yards in in their last three games. Hence, having Jeanty fully healthy and ready to go should provide the Raiders with an absolute weapon to capitalize on the Bills’ biggest weakness.

Speaking to reporters at his locker, #Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty said he is feeling great and this is the best he’s felt this season. pic.twitter.com/ajB3hSQ0oY — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) October 15, 2026

That also will allow Kirk Cousins to establish the play-action threat. When Jeanty is running through the Bills defense, Buffalo will be forced to load the box. This means that Cousins will have more one-on-one encounters between his receivers and Bowers, and the Bills secondary.

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Jeanty could also harm the Bills as a pass-catcher

Via play-action or on simple checkdowns that Cousins loves to do, Jeanty could also produce catching the ball. Jeanty has catched at least three passes in all of this year’s games, and has had at least six targets in all but one game.

All in all, out of the 506 scrimmage yards Jeanty’s got, 215 have been by receiving the ball, not carrying it. To make it an even bigger statement, Jeanty’s two touchdowns this year have both been receiving scores.

Key takeaways

The Raiders removed Ashton Jeanty’s ankle injury from their weekly practice report.

from their weekly practice report. Buffalo’s defense allowed 117 rushing yards across their last three games combined.

across their last three games combined. Ashton Jeanty generated 215 receiving yards of his 506 total scrimmage yards.