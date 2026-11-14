Chiefs take cautious decision to rule out Kenneth Walker for Week 10 game vs Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 without Kenneth Walker III.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III for Sunday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. After sitting out Friday’s practice session, the 26-year-old playmaker was officially downgraded on the final injury report.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Kansas City decided to rule Walker out due to a lingering groin injury. Therefore, the coaching staff opted to prioritize his long-term health rather than risk aggravating the soft-tissue issue midseason. Hence, they’ll have to adjust their style against the Falcons.

Earlier reports revealed how Andy Reid provided a clearer picture on Patrick Mahomes’ elbow injury after Jets vs Chiefs. Now, Kansas City must navigate a tricky non-conference clash without its primary offensive engine alongside a banged-up franchise quarterback.

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Walker has been arguably the Chiefs’ best 2026 player

Signing Walker in free agency has transformed Kansas City’s offensive identity throughout the first half of the 2026 season. Through eight appearances, he has racked up 872 rushing yards—second-most in the NFL—while averaging an explosive 5.5 yards per carry.

Chiefs star RB Kenneth Walker III suffered a “minor” groin injury in practice Thursday that isn’t expected to be any type of long-term issue, per sources. But Kansas City will play it safe and he’s not expected to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gwTjN43QeL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2026

Additionally, Walker has scored 11 total touchdowns, seven on the ground and four through the air, while recording five 100-yard rushing outings. His dominant production earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors in September and cemented him as Kansas City’s undisputed MVP so far.

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Emmett Johnson is a very capable backup to take the workload

With Walker sidelined, rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson steps into the spotlight as Kansas City’s lead ball-carrier. Johnson already flashed explosive dual-threat upside in Week 8 against Denver. He hauled in five passes for 128 yards and a 73-yard touchdown.

Also, Johnson found the end zone on the ground during last week’s blowout victory over the Jets, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Supported by fellow rookie Jaydn Ott, Johnson possesses the burst and pass-catching polish to keep Andy Reid‘s offense humming against Atlanta.

Key takeaways

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out Kenneth Walker III against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury.

against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Kenneth Walker III has racked up 872 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns through eight appearances.

through eight appearances. Rookie fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson steps into the spotlight as Kansas City’s lead ball-carrier.