Is DJ Moore playing today for Bills vs Chargers in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The Buffalo Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, with DJ Moore confirmed as active.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to keep their strong start to the 2026 NFL season going, and to do so, they will have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. The NFL’s official website listed DJ Moore as questionable for this game but, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver is active and to play.

“Felt great, still gotta go through some things, but we’ll be good,” Moore revealed recently to the press. Skyler Bell is next on the depth chart at the RWR position.

Moore’s injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 raised concerns for the Bills, although fortunately for them, it turned out to be less serious than initially feared. Josh Allen has one of his favorite targets in Buffalo at No. 2 through the air.

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What happened to Moore?

There was high drama for Buffalo during Thursday night’s game against the Lions when DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury, later diagnosed as an AC joint sprain. The issue occurred late in the second quarter on a dive into the end zone, where he landed heavily on his side and absorbed the entire force of the impact directly on his shoulder joint.

DJ Moore looked lifeless after injuring his neck/collarbone 😳 pic.twitter.com/cSx1ZcJfzp — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 18, 2026

After being evaluated in the locker room, tests confirmed there were no structural fractures in his shoulder, leaving him day-to-day as he worked to regain full mobility in time for Week 3.

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Moore’s numbers so far this season

Through the first two games of his tenure with the Buffalo Bills, DJ Moore has hauled in 5 receptions on 8 targets for 100 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. He burst onto the scene in Week 1 against Houston with a big 100-yard outing and a score, but went catchless in Week 2 against Detroit after being forced out early due to his injury.

Buffalo’s receiving corps

LWR SWR RWR Keon Coleman Khalil Shakir DJ Moore Joshua Palmer Greg Dortch Skyler Bell

Key takeaways

Adam Schefter reported that the questionable wide receiver will play.

reported that the questionable wide receiver will play. Medical tests confirmed no structural fractures in Moore’s shoulder following an AC joint sprain.

in Moore’s shoulder following an AC joint sprain. Through two games, he recorded 100 receiving yards and one touchdown on five catches.