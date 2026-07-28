Klint Kubiak lets Fernando Mendoza know Kirk Cousins will start as Raiders QB1 in 2026

In an unexpected turn of events, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has decided Kirk Cousins will start over Fernando Mendoza for the beginning of the training camp.

There are a lot of newcomers on the Las Vegas Raiders, starting with Klint Kubiak. The new head coach has confirmed that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering training camp as the team’s starter ahead of rookie Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders finished the 2025 NFL season with the worst record among all 32 teams. That granted the AFC West franchise the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they used to select Indiana national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

However, the Raiders had previously signed Cousins in free agency, setting up an intriguing quarterback dynamic. Heading into camp, Kubiak designated the 15-year veteran as QB1 on the initial depth chart.

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“When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback,” Kubiak told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s the guy, and he deserves it because he’s played really good football.”

Will Kirk Cousins start Week 1?

While Kirk Cousins will open training camp at the top of the depth chart, that does not mean he has guaranteed the Week 1 starting job when the Raiders host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins.

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Kubiak believes Cousins’ vast veteran experience is crucial for establishing offensive leadership. Standard NFL philosophy often favors starting a seasoned veteran early to absorb pressure and avoid rushing a high-profile rookie before he is fully acclimated.

The head coach emphasized that while Cousins leads off training camp, he wants both Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell pushing him daily to foster a healthy, competitive quarterback room where everyone earns their reps.

A testing road ahead in 2026

The Raiders kick off their 2026 campaign at home against the Miami Dolphins. While Las Vegas has a strong opportunity to open with a win, the schedule grows significantly tougher from that point forward.

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Before their Week 13 bye, the Raiders face seven teams that finished above .500 in 2025—a grueling stretch that includes a matchup against Kubiak’s former team, the reigning Super Bowl champions: the Seattle Seahawks.