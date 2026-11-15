Is Garrett Wilson playing today for Jets vs Bills in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The New York Jets, led by Garrett Wilson, host the Buffalo Bills in a crucial AFC East divisional matchup during Week 10.

Entering Week 10 of the 2026 season, the New York Jets find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Although the NFL‘s official injury report listed Garrett Wilson as questionable, ESPN‘s Ian Rapoport revealed that the wide receiver will ultimately be available to Aaron Glenn.

“Jets WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play today. Meanwhile, WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and AD Mitchell (knee) are both expected to go after being listed as questionable,” the insider revealed on X.

Wilson’s impact on the Jets’ passing game is crucial, making his presence on the field essential. This divisional matchup could prove pivotal for the New York team as they look ahead to the remainder of the season.

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What happened to Wilson?

Garrett Wilson sustained a concussion during Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 1. The injury occurred in the final seconds of the game when he took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit, forcing him to exit and later report symptoms that landed him in the league’s concussion protocol.

The NFL fined Raiders DB Jeremy Chinn $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player — this helmet shit on Jets WR Garrett Wilson late in last week’s win. Chinn was also penalized. Wilson ended up in concussion protocol after the game and is out for Sunday. https://t.co/ahtefPn70z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

Garrett Wilson’s impact on the Jets’ offense

Through eight games in the 2026 season, Garrett Wilson has remained the focal point of the Jets‘ passing attack, hauling in 43 receptions for 527 yards and 3 touchdowns on 63 targets. He’s averaging a solid 12.3 yards per catch (nearly 66 yards per game) and has already topped the 100-yard mark twice—most notably with a 10-catch, 107-yard outing in Detroit and a 104-yard performance against Cleveland.

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Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets

Key takeaways