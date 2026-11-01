Is George Pickens playing today for Cowboys vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL Week 8?

The Dallas Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. They'll need George Pickens to help quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys enter a high-stakes Week 8 home matchup at AT&T Stadium with their primary passing weapons intact. Facing a critical situation within the NFC East, every game directly impacts their chances to reach the playoffs.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that George Pickens, who was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report with shoulder and hamstring issues, is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

Schefter’s report clears up lingering uncertainty surrounding Pickens, who was limited throughout the practice week while managing physical discomfort. Now, that great WR duo with CeeDee Lamb will be ready to go.

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George Pickens expected to play

George Pickens is active and will start today for the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. During the week, Pickens logged consecutive limited practice reps, drawing extra scrutiny after return specialist and depth wideout KaVontae Turpin was ruled out with a rib injury. Having Pickens available ensures Dallas maintains its elite downfield passing structure alongside All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The 3-4 Cowboys find themselves backed against the wall as they attempt to chase down the division-leading New York Giants in the NFC East standings. Falling further behind in a competitive conference field would severely compromise Dallas’ wild-card math, making Sunday’s contest against Arizona a non-negotiable must-win.

Barring an unexpected pre-game setback during warmups, fantasy managers and Cowboys fans can plan on Pickens taking his full share of snaps on Sunday afternoon.

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