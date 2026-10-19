Dak Prescott admits Cowboys’ offense didn’t work, praises defense’s effort in loss to the Packers

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, in a game where Dak Prescott struggled to get the offense clicking.

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense had been one of Brian Schottenheimer’s biggest concerns throughout the season. During Sunday Night Football, the unit met expectations against the Green Bay Packers, but Dak Prescott’s offense ultimately proved to be the team’s biggest weakness in yet another loss.

“I mean defense to me played a good enough game for us to go out there and win this and we just didn’t hold our own on offense,” Prescott revealed to the press once the game concluded, via Calvin Watkins on X.

At this point, it feels like there is always something that needs fixing in America’s Team. For now, in a more competitive NFC East than ever, their divisional rivals’ struggles are keeping the Cowboys in the hunt. However, it is clear that their level of play must improve significantly if they want to become legitimate contenders.

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The Dallas offense fell short

The Cowboys’ offense hit a complete brick wall at Lambeau Field, getting shut out 17-0 in the first half and falling 23-13 to Green Bay. Dak Prescott threw for 258 yards and a late TD, but it took him a brutal 34-of-54 completions to get there (averaging a tiny 4.8 yards per attempt), while tossing two costly interceptions deep in Packers territory.

Dani Dennis-Sutton #51 of the Green Bay Packers hits Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas couldn’t buy any help on the ground either, managing just 48 rushing yards on 15 carries (with Javonte Williams leading the way with 41 yards and a TD). Between the run game being non-existent, 108 penalty yards killing drive momentum, and Green Bay stopping them twice on fourth down, the Cowboys constantly spun their wheels and couldn’t break through the Packers’ defense when it mattered.

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Raise head quickly

Looking ahead, the Cowboys have a prime stretch to dust themselves off and build some real momentum starting in Week 7 with a heated divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (Monday, October 26). They then head back home for Week 8 to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium (Sunday, November 1), followed by a road trip in Week 9 to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium (Sunday, November 8).

After a tough stretch, getting a high-stakes rivalry game against Philly to spark the locker room followed by two extremely winnable matchups—especially playing at home against Arizona and taking on a beatable Colts squad—gives Dallas the perfect opportunity to right the ship and make a serious push back up the NFC standings.

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott stated the defense played well enough to win against the Green Bay Packers.

enough to win against the Green Bay Packers. Dak Prescott threw for 258 yards and a late touchdown in the 23-13 loss.

and a late touchdown in the 23-13 loss. The Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 on Monday, October 26.