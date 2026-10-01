Is Jalen Ramsey playing today for Steelers vs Browns in Week 4 of 2026 NFL season?

Jalen Ramsey is questionable for Steelers vs Browns in Week 4. Find out if the veteran will play in Cleveland.

Jalen Ramsey is expected to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 despite dealing with a broken wrist. The star cornerback suffered the injury during the first series of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but continued playing through it.

Ramsey was officially listed as questionable heading into Thursday Night Football, creating uncertainty about whether he would be able to take the field on just three days of rest. However, the latest report indicates that the veteran defensive back remains committed to playing in Cleveland.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided the latest update on Ramsey’s status, confirming that the Steelers cornerback is expected to suit up despite the significant injury.

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Jalen Ramsey expected to play despite broken wrist

Jeremy Fowler reported that Jalen Ramsey plans to play against the Browns, despite having only three days to recover from the broken wrist suffered against Cincinnati.

“Steelers corner Jalen Ramsey (questionable, wrist) is expected to play tonight vs Cleveland, per sources. Broken wrist on three days rest and Ramsey still plans to play.”

Ramsey’s presence could be particularly important for Pittsburgh’s secondary following the Steelers’ decision to move on from Joey Porter Jr. The team traded Porter to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving Ramsey as an even more important piece of the defensive backfield heading into Thursday’s divisional matchup.

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The Steelers also have plenty at stake in Cleveland. A victory would give Pittsburgh an opportunity to take control of the AFC North, but the team has experienced difficulties playing in Cleveland in recent years, particularly in Thursday Night Football matchups. Ramsey’s decision to play through his injury could therefore become one of the major storylines of the game.

Key takeaways

Jalen Ramsey is expected to play for Steelers against the Browns.

is expected to play for Steelers against the Browns. The veteran has been dealing with a broken wrist .

. Ramsey is a key piece for the Steelers’ secondary after Joey Porter Jr.’s trade.