Joey Porter Jr. trade rumors reportedly take surprising turn for Steelers

The trade rumors surrounding Joey Porter Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken an interesting turn, with ESPN’s Dan Graziano providing an update on the market for the young cornerback. Porter has emerged as a name to watch, but his contract expectations could make a potential trade more difficult.

According to Graziano, there appears to be a gap between how teams around the league view Porter and the price that could be required to acquire him. While the Steelers could be willing to move the CB, finding a team prepared to meet both his financial expectations and Pittsburgh’s demands could be challenging.

Detroit had previously emerged as one of the teams that could have strong interest in improving its secondary. However, Graziano explained why the Lions could ultimately have difficulty making a deal happen, particularly because of the potential financial commitment involved.

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Joey Porter Jr. contract demands could complicate trade

Graziano explained that the consensus around the league does not necessarily place Porter among the elite cornerbacks, something that could have a significant impact on his trade value and potential contract.

“The consensus around the league seems to be that Porter is a good cornerback but not among the elites at the position. If he wants to be paid north of $30 million per year, it might be hard to find a team desperate enough to offer him that and the Steelers the compensation they’re looking for.”

Detroit has been mentioned as a potential landing spot because of its need for help in the secondary. However, the Lions have already committed significant money to several of their own players, which could make another major contract difficult to fit into their plans.

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“Detroit, for example, is desperate for help in the secondary but has extended so many of its own stars over the past couple of years that there might not be room for another big long-term contract commitment, especially from outside the organization for a player they don’t already know.”

The latest report suggests that Porter’s trade situation could depend heavily on his contract expectations. If the Steelers are looking for significant compensation while Porter seeks more than $30 million per year, potential suitors may become increasingly limited. For now, the Steelers could face a complicated market as they evaluate whether to keep Porter or find a trade that meets their demands.

Key takeaways

Joey Porter Jr. is seeking a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The cornerback wants at least $30 million per season.

Porter has been dealing with back issues and won’t play against the Browns amid the contract dispute.