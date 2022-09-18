Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, after Trey Lance's injury, the former Patriots player took the stage and had a perfect first drive to prove what he is capable of.

Jimmy Garoppolo's story gave the fans something to talk about during the whole summer. He decided to stay in San Francisco as Trey Lance's backup quarterback, but things changed quickly. In Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the former Patriots player took the stage and proved his value with a perfect first drive after his teammate got injured.

After so many rumors about a possible trade, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a change in his contract to make him stay at the Bay. The message was clear: he was going to be behind Trey Lance, but as a top backup quarterback.

Now, the 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Trey Lance started as San Francisco's quarterback as it was supposed to, but unfortunately he had to leave the game quickly.

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the field after Trey Lance's injury with a perfect first drive

In the first quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Trey Lance left the field due to a rough ankle injury. Jimmy Garoppolo immediately started waming up to take the field and lead the offense.

In his first drive, Jimmy G prove what he is capable of. The former Patriots player had a 4-4 drive for 70 yards and a touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley. He was instantly cheered up by 49ers fans.

It is still uncertain Trey Lance's injury status, but the images were not so good. He needed the emergency car to leave the field as he was unable to take a step out of it by his own.