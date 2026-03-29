Matt LaFleur acknowledges that Jordan Love’s career has no limits in the NFL

Jordan Love welcomed Matt LaFleur’s extension with the Green Bay Packers. In return, the coach acknowledged that the career of his star quarterback literally has no limits ahead.

“Many teams in this league are only as good as your guy pulling the trigger, so we feel like we’re very fortunate to have one of those guys that I think the sky’s the limit for him,” LaFleur said to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Achieving good results isn’t just about talent. Often, the connection and human relationships can play a crucial role in fostering strong performance on the field.

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“We trust each other quite a bit. I would say our relationship’s really strong. It’s been cool to watch his evolution, not only as a player but as a man. From the time we drafted him to where he is now, and he’s about to be a dad here really, really soon in a couple weeks. But he’s really developed into a really good leader for us.”

Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks with Jordan Love.

Love owes a Super Bowl

Despite racking up 10,929 passing yards, 80 touchdowns, and a solid 27-19-1 record over three years as the Packers’ starter, Jordan Love has yet to reach a Super Bowl. While he has consistently led Green Bay to the postseason with three playoff trips and only 28 interceptions, championship success remains the final hurdle for the star quarterback as he enters the 2026 season.

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LaFleur remains a force in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers signed Matt LaFleur to a multi-year contract extension (expected to earn approximately $15 million per year) in January 2026, securing his leadership after a 9-7-1 season. Despite the latest Wild Card exit, the organization prioritized stability for Jordan Love by locking in the coach who holds a dominant 76-40-1 career record.