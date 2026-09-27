Is Malik Nabers playing today for NY Giants vs Titans in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The New York Giants will face the Tennessee Titans. There were some doubts about Malik Nabers' status.

Malik Nabers is expected to play for the New York Giants against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. The wide receiver had been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s matchup.

However, Nabers has made progress throughout the week and appears ready to return to the field. His participation in practice has provided encouraging signs for the Giants, who need their top offensive weapon available as Jameis Winston takes over at quarterback following Jaxson Dart’s injury.

The Giants have received positive news regarding Nabers’ recovery, as the receiver was a full participant in both Thursday and Friday’s practices. That development suggests he has overcome the issue that threatened to keep him out of the game, putting him in position to play against Tennessee.

Advertisement

Is Malik Nabers injured with NY Giants?

Malik Nabers does not have an injury designation on the Giants’ final game status report, meaning he is expected to be available against Tennessee. After being listed as a full participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices, the receiver appears to have avoided any complications that could prevent him from playing.

The Giants will need Nabers to be a major part of their offensive game plan against the Titans. With Winston taking over as the starting quarterback, establishing a connection with the team’s top receiver will be especially important as New York adjusts to life without Dart. Nabers’ ability to create separation and make plays downfield could provide Winston with a reliable target.

For now, all indications point toward Nabers being available in Week 3. His recovery from the shoulder injury is encouraging news for the Giants, who will look to get their offense back on track against Tennessee. Unless an unexpected setback occurs before kickoff, the wide receiver is expected to play. Furthermore, there was no setback about his knee injury recovery.