Starting and backup QBs on NY Giants vs Titans depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 3

The New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium in an intriguing Week 3 matchup of the 2026 NFL season.

MetLife Stadium will serve as the main stage for an intriguing matchup between the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans. Jaxson Dart will not play in this game following the injury he suffered in Week 2, so John Harbaugh will have to rely on Jameis Winston as his starter. Robert Saleh, meanwhile, will once again have Cam Ward as his primary signal-caller.

That said, many are beginning to wonder who will serve as Winston’s backup for this game. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport on X, the G-Men have signed Jake Haener to the active roster, meaning he will be available to the coaching staff if needed.

The Titans’ depth chart appears to be a bit clearer. Just as in the previous games, Ward’s backup will be the experienced Mitch Trubisky, so the quarterback position appears to be well covered in Tennessee.

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What happened to Dart?

Jaxson Dart‘s promising second season in the NFL has come to an abrupt halt. After taking a heavy hit during the opening quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, initial hope for a simple MCL sprain vanished when further medical evaluations revealed significant damage to his MCL, PCL, and meniscus.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The latest injury update confirmed knee surgery is required, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the 2026 campaign while Winston will over under center.

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Ward continues to settle into the NFL

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season with the Titans, Cam Ward has thrown for 323 passing yards, completing 32 of 52 passes (61.5%) with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions, while adding 2 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

After taking a lot of sacks during a rough 3-14 rookie campaign, Ward is taking better care of the football and aiming to refine his decision-making in the pocket as he looks to establish himself as a steady franchise quarterback.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

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Key takeaways

Jameis Winston and Cam Ward will start at quarterback in the Week 3 matchup.

and will start at quarterback in the Week 3 matchup. The G-Men signed Jake Haener to their active roster to back up Winston.

to their active roster to back up Winston. Mitch Trubisky will serve as the backup signal-caller for Tennessee.