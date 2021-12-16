Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans face off at TIAA Bank Field in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game in the United States.

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season with the down and out Houston Texans taking on the equally down and out conference member the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams come into this game with a 2-11 record each. You can watch this match on a free 7-day trial on FuboTV.

The Texans have scored fewer than 10 points in 6 games this season, their worst output in franchise history. For the Jaguars they have averaged only 13 points per game this season, also their worst in team history.

It truly is a match against two of the worst NFL teams in a long while, what can happen is up in the air, at least the winner will have something to brag about this season. Here is everything you need regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Date

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans play on Sunday, December 19th at 1:00 PM EST at TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Time

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Where to watch in the US

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans can be seen live on CBS and can be viewed as well on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States.

